CentreBC Nominate Lakhwinder Jhaj as its candidate for the Abbotsford–Mission By‑election on September 26

Fraser Valley (with files from Canadian Press/CentreBC) – CentreBC Leader Mike Bernier announced on August 30, Lakhwinder Jhaj as its candidate for the upcoming Abbotsford–Mission by-election.

The by-election to replace Reann Gasper is September 26. Conservative Leader Kerry Lynne Findlay, Pam Alexis of the NDP are the other declared candidates.

She has run for office in the past including the Federal Liberals.

From Canadian Press: A third candidate has entered the byelection in British Columbia’s Abbotsford-Mission riding where the leader of the provincial Conservatives is trying to win a seat.

The CentreBC party, which is not represented in the legislature, announced Lakhwinder Jhaj as its candidate in the Sept. 26 vote.

Jhaj says in a statement that she is running because she believes the community deserves someone who works hard and puts local priorities first.

A third candidate has entered the byelection in British Columbia’s Abbotsford-Mission riding where the leader of the provincial Conservatives is trying to win a seat.

The CentreBC party, which is not represented in the legislature, announced Lakhwinder Jhaj as its candidate in the Sept. 26 vote.

Jhaj says in a statement that she is running because she believes the community deserves someone who works hard and puts local priorities first.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2026

CANDIDATE ANNOUNCEMENT!



CentreBC and Leader @Mike_A_Bernier are proud to announce Lakhwinder Jhaj as its candidate for the upcoming Abbotsford–Mission by-election.



Congratulations and thank you Lakhwinder for stepping up for your community and our province.



We are thrilled to… pic.twitter.com/CuxxLYCUNU — CentreBC (@VoteCentreBC) August 30, 2026

2026 Centre BC Nominate Lakhwinder Jhaj as its candidate for the Abbotsford–Mission By‑election on September 26

2026 Centre BC Nominate Lakhwinder Jhaj as its candidate for the Abbotsford–Mission By‑election on September 26