Pam Alexis Is NDP Candidate in September 26 By-Election for MLA in Abbotsford-Mission

Fraser Valley – Things happened fast and furious on Saturday August 29.

First , Premier David Eby called a byelection for the electoral district of Abbotsford-Mission.

Final voting day will be Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026.

The seat became vacant when Reann Gasper resigned as MLA on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026.

FVN confirmed that former Mission Mayor and NDP MLA and Agriculture Minister Pam Alexis will again, be a candidate.

Alexis was elected to the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia in the 2020 British Columbia general election. She represented the electoral district of Abbotsford-Mission as a member of the British Columbia New Democratic Party (BC NDP). She served as the Minister of Agriculture and Food of British Columbia in the cabinet of David Eby.

In the 2024 British Columbia general election, Alexis was defeated in her bid for reelection by Reann Gasper.

Her official media release: The B.C. NDP has nominated Pam Alexis to run in the Abbotsford-Mission by-election, which has been called for September 26, 2026.

Alexis was elected as MLA for Abbotsford-Mission in 2020 and served as the Minister of Agriculture and Food. She is the former Mayor of Mission and has served on the boards of the Mission Chamber of Commerce and Mission Rotary Club.

“It’s tough out there right now, and families in Abbotsford and Mission need an MLA and a government that’s looking out for them,” said Pam Alexis. “David Eby and the BC NDP are strengthening health care by hiring doctors and nurses, bringing down housing costs, and creating good-paying jobs. Meanwhile, the BC Conservatives are focusing on culture wars over the things that matter most.”

The BC NDP plan is making a difference for the people of Abbotsford-Misson.

Faster commutes – Completed this week, Highway 7’s expansion from two lanes to four lanes between Maple Ridge and Mission and the Fraser Valley Highway 1 Corridor Improvement Program, will mean people can spend more time at home and less time commuting and will make the commute safer.

Better access to health care – Two new Urgent Primary Care Centres and expanded emergency care in Mission and Abbotsford are helping more people get the care they need, when they need it, and by connecting more people with family doctors and primary care.

More seats for students – Building the new Mission Senior Secondary School, which will provide additional capacity for students, alongside the newly built Irene Kelleher Totí:ltawtxw Elementary School in Abbotsford, ensuring more kids will have access to quality learning spaces.

More good-paying jobs – Nearly $1 million in support for industrial and manufacturing businesses in the Fraser Valley, helping create good jobs and drive clean economic growth, on-top of province-wide investments in major projects that will bring nearly $88 billion into the economy.

“Pam is deeply committed to her community, and to making life better for the people of Abbotsford-Mission,” said Premier David Eby. “With global uncertainty, and Trump’s trade attack, people need someone like Pam who will fight for them every single day and help us continue to make progress on key priorities like health care access and housing costs.”

For information about voting and registering to vote, call Elections BC toll-free at 1-800-661-8683, or visit https://elections.bc.ca.