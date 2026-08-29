OneBC Leader Says Her Party Will NOT Run Candidate in Upcoming Fraser Valley Provincial By-Election

Fraser Valley – The big showdown for the MLA by-election in Abbotsford-Mission is Saturday, September 26.

BC Conservative Leader Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay is vying for the seat that Reann Gasper gave up to allow for “KLF” to run and sit in the Legislature.

Former MLA Pam Alexis is running again for the NDP.

Where does OneBC stand. Who is their candidate?

The answer — no one.

In a Saturday August 29 social media statement, OneBC Leader Dallas Brodie outlined why her party will not take part in the vote:

“The by-election for the riding of Abbotsford-Mission has just been called for September 26th.

OneBC has substantial support across all Fraser Valley ridings, but I do not believe it would be ethical to run in a race to try and block a major party leader from getting into the legislature to lead her caucus.

I am calling on CentreBC and the Milobar Party to do the same and not field candidates whether under a party banner or as an independent against BC Conservative leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay.

British Columbians are tired of how insiders gamify politics in order to hurt their opponents in dishonest ways.

Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, defeating the BC NDP.

I will be spending my time continuing to be the strongest critic of the government that I can be.

Good luck to Kerry-Lynne Findlay in her race.”

The by-election for the riding of Abbotsford-Mission has just been called for September 26th.



OneBC has substantial support across all Fraser Valley ridings, but I do not believe it would be ethical to run in a race to try and block a major party leader from getting into the… — Dallas Brodie (@Dallas_Brodie) August 29, 2026