OPINION – Chilliwack North MLA Heather Maahs – “Enough of the internal politics. Enough of the personal agendas.”

Chilliwack/Victoria – In light of the recent defections from the BC Conservatives, Chilliwack North MLA Heather Maahs has taken to social media to comment on the political climate this week.

While Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay is seeking a seat in the Legislature, the Interim Leader of the Official Opposition is Heather Maahs, MLA Chilliwack North

British Columbians did not elect us to spend our time fighting with each other. They elected us to fight for them.

I am focused on the work in front of us: preparing for the upcoming session, working with my colleagues, meeting with constituents and holding David Eby’s NDP government accountable.

I am not spending my days making phone calls, cutting backroom deals or positioning myself for the next political opportunity. I am doing the job I was elected to do.

Every MLA should remember something fundamental: you do not need the title of leader to lead.

You lead by showing up. You lead by doing the work. You lead by putting your constituents and the province ahead of your own political ambitions.

One person does not make or break this party. Forty-four MLAs were elected because British Columbians wanted a strong Conservative opposition. We owe it to them to act like one.

Enough of the internal politics. Enough of the personal agendas.