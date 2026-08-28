Heritage Abbotsford Society Presents – An Appetite to Preserve, a Fun Evening Fundraiser October 3 at Chawla Indian Cuisine

Abbotsford – Do You Have an Appetite to Preserve?



Good food, live music, great prizes—and a chance to help preserve Abbotsford’s history.



Heritage Abbotsford Society is inviting the community to pull up a chair for An Appetite to Preserve, a fun evening fundraiser taking place October 3 at Chawla Indian Cuisine.



The evening will feature a delicious meal, live music, and some fantastic prizes. The grand prize is a beautiful three-piece, framed triptych by American artist Dominic Pangborn. Earth, Fire and Water features his signature butterfly imagery and was appraised at US$2,000 in 2020. Other prizes include a catering package and gift certificates from local shops and eateries.



And while you’re enjoying the evening, you’ll also be helping Heritage Abbotsford preserve the stories, places and collections that make Abbotsford what it is. Funds raised will support everything from caring for historic artifacts and restoring heritage buildings to researching and sharing the stories of the people who shaped our community.



An Appetite to Preserve runs from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on October 3 at Chawla Indian Cuisine, located on the second floor of the Summit Centre at 3600 Townline Road in Abbotsford.



So bring your appetite, bring a friend, and come celebrate Abbotsford’s history over a good meal.



Tickets are available at: https://tinyurl.com/HAS-ATP



Come hungry. You might just leave with a prize—and you’ll definitely leave knowing you’ve helped preserve a little bit of Abbotsford.

2026 Heritage Abbotsford Society Presents – An Appetite to Preserve