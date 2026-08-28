Discarded Batteries Probably Cause of Fire at Hope’s Valley Waste Transfer Station

Hope (Hope Fire Department) – Hope Fire attended a call Friday (August 28) morning for what was initially described as a small rubbish fire. Upon arrival, crews discovered a fully involved refuse pile at the Valley Waste Transfer Station on Ross Road.

Hope Fire responded with 5 firefighters and 3 apparatus, along with mutual aid support from Yale Fire, who arrived with 6 members and 2 apparatus — a huge help during what has already been an incredibly busy week for us, with 8 fires in the past 7 days.

Crews worked through the pile (angry rats included) to fully extinguish the fire. Thank you to the owners of Valley Waste for their cooperation, and a special shout‑out to one of the firefighters whose wife delivered excavator keys at 3 AM so he could operate it and speed up suppression efforts. Two water tenders shuttled over 8,000 gallons of water to support the operation.

The cause remains under investigation, but it is quite likely a lithium‑ion battery was involved.

*Please remember:* household electronics and anything containing batteries should never go in regular trash. Dispose of them at a proper hazardous waste or e‑waste facility — it could prevent the next fire.