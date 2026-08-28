BC Culture Days – Métis Artist Brings Land-Based Art Experience to Langley This Fall

Langley – Culture Days is back across B.C. from Sept. 18 to Oct. 4, and this year’s program includes a standout event right in Langley: Spirit Dots: A Métis Nature & Dot Art Experience, led by Michelle Bucholtz, the 2026 BC Culture Days Ambassador.

Michelle is a Métis artist whose work is rooted in land-based teachings. Her event at Locality Brewing Farm invites participants on a guided 30-minute walk through the property’s forest trails, learning about Métis nature teachings, before returning to create a dot painting inspired by Métis beadwork traditions. No artistic experience is required, and all materials are provided.

This is part of a broader BC Culture Days focus this year on rural and remote communities, with hundreds of free and pay-what-you-may events happening across the province.

Last year, more than 1.4 million B.C. residents joined 795 events across 58 communities. Check out 2025 video highlights here.

Beyond the rural theme, Culture Days invites community members to a variety of free or pay-what-you-may, hands-on arts, culture and heritage events for the whole family. Attendees can build a custom itinerary from hundreds of activities, from a downtown café crawl and African cultural dancing festival to a traditional Persian marbling workshop, open symphony rehearsals, a newcomer knitting and stitching circle, and film screenings. For those wanting to jump in the action, there’s classical singer and poetry open mic nights, a Jazz Jam, Tap Dancing Amongst the Trees, a Babka-making workshop, and Drink & Draw Art Social for adults. With something for every experience level and interest, Culture Days has it all.

Organizations and artists in B.C. are encouraged to register their free, interactive events for Sept. 18 to Oct. 4, 2026 on the Culture Days website. Anyone — from grassroots community volunteers, public libraries, and independent artists, to major arts, culture, and heritage institutions, specialty festivals, and municipalities — can register events as long as they are participatory and free or pay-what-you-may. Registration is open until Sept. 4, 2026 at 8:59 p.m. PT.

To start planning a Culture Days itinerary, sign up for the BC Culture Days newsletter or visit culturedays.ca/bc. For updates on BC Culture Days and the artist ambassadors, follow @BCCultureDays on Facebook, Instagram, BlueSky, TikTok, and LinkedIn. Hashtags: #BCCultureDays, #CultureDays.