AbbyPD Arrest Three After Shots Fired on Clearbrook Road

Abbotsford – – At 6:10 a.m. on Wednesday August 26th, 2026, Abbotsford

Police patrol officers responded to reports of shots being fired in an outdoor parking lot

in the 2400 block of Clearbrook Road.



Upon arrival, officers confirmed that both the suspects and the victim had fled the

scene. Through investigative efforts over the following several hours, investigators

identified and tracked the three suspects involved in the shooting to a residence in the

2300 block of Westerly Street.



With the assistance of the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, all three

suspects were taken into custody without incident.



33-year-old Ryan Sawatsky, 28-year-old Lukas Bezanson, and 34-year-old Kyle Kornyk,

have each been charged with one count of Discharge a Firearm while being Reckless

about the Life or Safety of Another Person.



Investigators have since located the victim, who was not injured during the incident.

Major Crime Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Clearbrook

Road and Sunrise Crescent, or the surrounding neighbourhood, between 5:45 a.m. and

6:30 a.m. on August 26th, 2026, and who may have witnessed suspicious activity or

captured relevant dashcam footage, to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at

604-859-5225.



Abbotsford Police File: 2026-36355