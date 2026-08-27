UPDATE – One Dead as TSB Investigates Small Aircraft Accident Near Hatzic

Mission (with files from Canadian Press) – A 22-year-old man is dead after the plane he was flying crashed in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley.

RCMP in Mission, say they responded to reports of a loud crash in the Hatzic area on the city’s eastern outskirts just after 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Mounties say officers and firefighters found debris from a small plane, then located the man’s body.

They say he was alone on board as he conducted a training flight.

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board says it has deployed a team to investigate the crash.

It marks the third deployment to the province for TSB investigators this month due to fatal aviation incidents.

Last week, a plane made an emergency landing on a highway in Prince George, B.C., striking several vehicles and killing one person.

A mid-air collision between two planes over Chilliwack, B.C., also resulted in a fatality earlier this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2026.

ORIGINAL STORY -The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to the site of a small aircraft accident that occurred on Wednesday August 27 near Mission (Hatzic).

The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

RCMP: On August 26, 2026, at approximately 10:22 p.m., Mission RCMP received reports of a loud crash and a possible plane crash in the area of Burns Road and Spratt Road in Hatzic.

Frontline officers along with Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) Fire responded to the scene and located debris from a small plane in the area. An occupant of the plane was located deceased. Based on the initial investigative steps, it can be confirmed that the deceased, a 22-year-old man, was the sole occupant of the small plane that was conducting a training flight.

The Mission RCMP is currently working with Transport Canada to support the Transportation Safety Board’s (TSB) ongoing investigation, which aims to understand the circumstances, causes, and contributing factors of this crash.