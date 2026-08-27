Provincial State of Emergency Ends, Wildfire Risk Remains

Victoria – Even with rain in the forecast, the Province remains cautious.

The state of provincial emergency in British Columbia has come to an end, though wildfire risk remains high in much of the province and people are urged to remain prepared.

The state of provincial emergency, which was initially declared on Aug. 8, 2026, will come to an end on Aug. 27, 2026. The decision follows advice from emergency management officials.

The state of provincial emergency was enacted to ensure emergency powers and other tools could be made available quickly if needed. Fortunately, the Province did not need to use those emergency powers.

The Wildfire Act and Emergency and Disaster Management Act continues to provide the Province with the legislative tools currently needed to respond to wildfire emergencies, including the co-ordination of provincial and international resources. The Province continues to actively support local governments and First Nations with emergency response.

The cancellation of the state of provincial emergency has no effect on current evacuation orders, evacuation alerts or local states of emergencies put in place by local governments or First Nations.

Most local governments and First Nations affected by wildfires are now shifting into community-led recovery and the Province continues to support that work. The end of the state of emergency does not affect recovery efforts.

Although the state of emergency has ended, wildfire risk remains elevated in many parts of the province due to ongoing warm and dry conditions. The Province continues to actively monitor the situation and can declare a new state of emergency if needed.

Continue to be prepared

People throughout the province are encouraged to remain prepared and stay alert to changing wildfire conditions.

People are encouraged to: