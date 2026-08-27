Off Road Vehicle (ORV) Prohibition Rescinded

Fraser Valley – From BC Wildfire Service: Effective Friday August 28, at noon PDT the Off Road Vehicle (ORV) prohibition is rescinded in the Southeast, Cariboo, Coastal and Kamloops Fire Centres.

We recognize that ORVs play an important role in recreation, hunting and accessing the outdoors for many. Restrictions are only considered when multiple factors indicate an elevated wildfire risk, heightened wildfire activity and limited capacity to respond to new fire starts.

With improving conditions in some regions of B.C., and cooler wetter weather in the forecast we are now able to rescind these prohibitions. We continue to monitor wildfire risk and prohibitions may be implemented or rescinded as conditions change.

We appreciate the patience and cooperation shown by ORV users during this period. We know many riders take fire prevention seriously and recreate responsibly on established roads and trails. If you’re returning to the backcountry, we ask for your support in reporting any new wildfires through our app or by calling *5555.

For more information: https://blog.gov.bc.ca/…/category/information-bulletins/