Langley-Abbotsford MLA Starts Petition to Repeal DRIPA – Maahs Reaction “Let’s Go!”

Fraser Valley (with files from Lauren Vanderdeen and Edzi’u Loverin CBC) – A B.C. Conservative MLA is trying to repeal the province’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA).

Harman Bhangu, MLA for Langley–Abbotsford, applied to start an “initiative petition” to repeal the legislation. On Thursday, Elections B.C. approved his application in principle.

Chilliwack North MLA Heather Maahs stated to social media “Let’s Go”. Maahs is interim leader of the Official Opposition, while Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay tries to win a seat as a MLA.

An initiative petition is a non-binding process in which any registered voter in B.C. can propose a new law or changes to an existing law, according to Elections B.C.

A petition proponent must collect signatures from 10 per cent of registered voters in each of the province’s 93 electoral districts within a 90-day period for the petition to succeed.

DRIPA was passed unanimously in 2019 and requires the province to align its laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

In December, the Gitxaala Decision in B.C.’s Court of Appeal found the province’s mineral tenure system, which allows for automatic registration of mineral claims without requiring prior consultation of affected Indigenous peoples, was inconsistent with UNDRIP.

Earlier this year, Premier David Eby announced his government would try to amend DRIPA to scale back the power the courts have in shaping reconciliation efforts, but after pushback decided he would not change the law in the spring legislative session.

If an initiative petition succeeds, it moves to a committee in the legislature where elected officials review the proposal and either recommend the draft bill to the legislature or send it back to Elections B.C. for a province-wide initiative vote.

From the official statement from the BC Conservatives: The BC Conservatives are giving British Columbians a real chance to fight back and repeal DRIPA.



Harman Bhangu, MLA for Langley-Abbotsford, has launched a petition to repeal DRIPA that was approved by Elections BC today.



Premier David Eby refused to suspend DRIPA after caving to pressure from activists and members of his own caucus. Every week it remains in force, property rights become less certain, as more land is carved away and homeowners and businesses are left questioning their future in B.C.



“DRIPA has been a disaster for B.C., and it needs to be repealed,” said Bhangu. “For months, the NDP has treated it like a moving target: amend it, don’t amend it, suspend it, don’t suspend it. When the Legislature returns, David Eby will have three weeks to show British Columbians whether his government finally has a position it is willing to stand behind.”



The petition will need signatures from 10% of the registered voters in each of B.C.’s 93 electoral districts to be successful. The petition would then be voted on by the Legislative Assembly. The signing process will take place from October 26, 2026, to January 25, 2027.

“The minister I shadow today, MLA Mike Farnworth, helped make the case for giving British Columbians the power to be heard through petitions,” Bhangu added. “Thirty-two years later, the NDP government he serves in has given people every reason to use it.”

“I am proud to support MLA Bhangu’s petition to repeal DRIPA,” said Hon. Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Leader of the Conservative Party of B.C. ““This petition is our chance to stand up to the madness of DRIPA and save this province. If you care about your property, about fairness, about jobs, and about the future of B.C., sign it. Don’t sit this one out.”