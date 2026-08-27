Skip to content

Call for Info – Fraud Suspect Sought by Police in Mission and Abbotsford

Home
Crime
Uncategorized
Call for Info – Fraud Suspect Sought by Police in Mission and Abbotsford

Fraser Valley – Mission RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who twice attempted to open bank accounts using forged identification documents.

On August 5, police were contacted by staff at a bank in Mission, after a man attended the bank and produced a Canadian passport and Certificate of Indian Status card with his photo on them, in the name of “Donald Chjarboneau”. He attempted to open a bank account, but was denied after staff noted the passport had mismatched pages, and other security features in both documents were missing. Bank staff determined that the same man had also attended a branch in Abbotsford the day before, at which time he provided forged documents in the name of “Claude Savage”.

If you can identify this man, or have had a similar experience with him, please call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, file 2026-10284

2026 Fraud Suspect August – Mission RCMP, Abby{D

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets 2026

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts