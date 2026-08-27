Call for Info – Fraud Suspect Sought by Police in Mission and Abbotsford

Fraser Valley – Mission RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who twice attempted to open bank accounts using forged identification documents.

On August 5, police were contacted by staff at a bank in Mission, after a man attended the bank and produced a Canadian passport and Certificate of Indian Status card with his photo on them, in the name of “Donald Chjarboneau”. He attempted to open a bank account, but was denied after staff noted the passport had mismatched pages, and other security features in both documents were missing. Bank staff determined that the same man had also attended a branch in Abbotsford the day before, at which time he provided forged documents in the name of “Claude Savage”.

If you can identify this man, or have had a similar experience with him, please call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, file 2026-10284