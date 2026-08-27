Abbotsford Voice Launches Three Council Candidates Into Campaign Mode

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Voice officially launched into the 2026 municipal campaign season Wednesday evening before a packed room of supporters and community members, with standing room only at the back, as Patricia Driessen, Carmen Fast Hollett and Kristy Mills outlined their priorities for Abbotsford’s next four years.

The evening was emceed by Gerri Charles, a long-time Abbotsford business owner and community leader, and featured each candidate sharing her vision for the city and the specific areas where she believes the next Council needs to focus.

The event marked the next stage of Abbotsford Voice’s campaign, moving from introducing the three candidates and their shared values to outlining specific priorities and actions for Abbotsford’s future.

Patricia Driessen: Plan ahead, not play catch-up

Patricia Driessen, who is seeking re-election after serving four years on Abbotsford City Council, said Abbotsford has accomplished important work during the current term, but the community’s continued growth means the next Council must be prepared to keep pace.

“We’ve taken major steps to make Abbotsford safer and more resilient, including securing historic grant funding for flood protection and continuing to advance the Sumas Prairie Flood Mitigation strategy,” said Driessen. “We’ve approved thousands of new residential units while beginning to modernize our development application process. We’ve invested in parks and community spaces, expanded our Canada Day celebrations, launched a new arts and culture grant program, and laid an important foundation for the long-term recreation planning our growing community needs.”

Driessen said the focus for the next four years should be on turning that groundwork into tangible results.

“Abbotsford is growing, and the next four years will require us to keep pace with that growth,” said Driessen. “That means continuing to invest in the roads, sidewalks, drainage, parks and recreation facilities our families rely on, while making sure new development is thoughtful and strengthens the communities we already have. We need to plan ahead, not play catch-up.”

Driessen said the strength of Abbotsford Voice is also in the different experience each candidate brings to the team.

“I know City Hall,” said Driessen. “But Carmen knows business, education, entrepreneurship and the arts. Kristy brings leadership in healthcare, experience building teams, and a deep understanding of the needs of families in our community.”

Carmen Fast Hollett: Making City Hall an active partner

Carmen Fast Hollett said businesses, residents and community organizations should experience City Hall as a partner focused on finding solutions.

“I want businesses to see our town as a great place to invest, grow and create jobs because they know that City Hall is an active partner in their success, not a roadblock,” said Fast Hollett.

She said that means making municipal processes easier to navigate.

“That means making it easier to navigate permits and approvals, improving communication, and looking for new ways to remove unnecessary barriers for the people who invest in our local economy,” she said. “When businesses succeed, Abbotsford succeeds.”

Fast Hollett also identified recreation and arts and culture as important areas for future investment.

“Our recreational facilities have fallen behind, and we have some catching up to do,” said Fast Hollett. “Investing in these spaces must be a priority for the next Council so that Abbotsford residents have more opportunities to connect and thrive.”

She also called for changes to the City’s event permitting process.

“We have a vibrant arts and cultural landscape, and the City can help by modernizing event facilities and simplifying the permitting process,” said Fast Hollett. “Speeding up that process would help artists and organizers spend less time on bureaucracy and more time bringing great events to our community.”

Kristy Mills: Growing this city on purpose

Kristy Mills said her roots in Abbotsford and her experience as a healthcare leader have shaped how she thinks about the future of the community.

“There are important links between healthcare and city planning that don’t get said enough: the city you live in shapes the health you have,” said Mills. “Clean and accessible water sources. Safe streets. Parks and green space to gather in. Children and seniors in programs and sports. These aren’t ‘nice to have’ sitting outside the healthcare conversation, they are the healthcare conversation.”

Mills said her professional experience has also taught her the importance of persistence, evidence, advocacy and teamwork when tackling difficult challenges. Lessons she believes apply equally to municipal leadership.

She pointed to the growing pressure on Abbotsford’s recreation facilities as an example of where the City needs to think differently.

“Registering for swimming lessons can feel like an Olympic-level competition,” said Mills. “Our sports associations are having to choose which age groups even get access to a facility. We’ve outgrown our capacity for a while now.”

Mills said Abbotsford is at a turning point and needs to be intentional about how it grows.

“I want Abbotsford to grow on purpose with housing that strengthens the livability of our neighbourhoods, and a City Hall that developers and builders actually want to work with,” said Mills.

She also called for recreation investments that serve residents of all ages while creating opportunities to host tournaments and attract visitors, families and economic activity.

“Investing in the things that bring us together, and doing them well, has to remain a priority,” said Mills.

Different strengths. One shared commitment.

While the three candidates bring different professional backgrounds and life experiences, they said their shared values and commitment to Abbotsford are what bring the team together.

“We believe in listening before leading, spending responsibly and focusing on what matters most.” said Driessen. “And most importantly, we believe in working together.”

The team said its goal is not simply to hold seats at City Hall, but to bring complementary experience and a clear focus to the decisions ahead.

“We bring different experiences and different strengths, but we share the same commitment to Abbotsford,” said Driessen.

Fast Hollett said the team is focused on preserving what makes Abbotsford special while preparing for the future.

“Most of all, I want Abbotsford to remain a place in which families can put down roots, feel connected to their neighbours, and be proud to call home,” she said.

Mills said she is ready to bring her leadership experience to the Council table.

“There’s a lot of work ahead,” said Mills. “But my experience leading teams, balancing hard priorities, and working alongside people from every walk of life has taught me one thing: the best outcomes happen when people listen to each other and work together.”

“That’s the kind of leadership I believe Abbotsford deserves — and that’s why Patricia, Carmen and I are ready to step up and serve.”

Abbotsford Voice will continue meeting with residents, attending community events and sharing its priorities in the lead-up to the October 17, 2026 municipal election.

Residents can learn more about the candidates and Abbotsford Voice’s priorities at www.abbotsfordvoice.ca