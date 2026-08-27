Abbotsford-South MLA Bruce Banman Quits Conservative Caucus – Will Sit As Independent

Abbotsford – The bleeding within the BC Conservatives continues. Abbotsford-South MLA Bruce Banman has quit the Conservative Caucus. Banman in a social media statement said, under the previous leader John Rustad, the party’s vision was common sense politics and fiscal responsibility. The poitical tent is getting smaller, not bigger and affordability is the key issue which appears to be ignored. Banman was Party Whip under Rustad but was literally sent to the back bench since Kerry-Lynne Findlay became leader.

I would encourge my fellow MLA’s regardless of political affiliation, to join me (to sit as an independent).

NOTE – Banman has served as a member of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia (MLA) representing the electoral district of Abbotsford South since 2020. He was elected as a member of the BC Liberal Party (later renamed BC United), then crossed the floor to join the Conservative Party in 2023. Prior to provincial politics, he served as the mayor of Abbotsford from 2011 to 2014, and an Abbotsford city councillor from 2018 to 2021.