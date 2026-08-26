The Great Canadian Last Waltz – Celebrating The Band – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – November 29

Chilliwack – “see the man with the stage fright” – The Band

Hear the songs that made The Last Waltz legendary! Experience unforgettable classics like The Weight, Up On Cripple Creek, and The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down, performed live by an all-star Canadian cast celebrating one of the greatest concerts in music history. Get ready to sing along, relive the magic, and experience The Great Canadian Last Waltz!

After performing to sold-out crowds throughout Saskatchewan, The Great Canadian Last Waltz comes to the Hub International Theatre in Chilliwack, for one unforgettable evening.

Featuring an incredible cast of Western Canadian artists:

Jack Semple (Juno Award–winning blues guitarist), Henry Small (Prism), Heidi Munro & Scott Patrick (SCMA Group of The Year), Julie Masi (The Parachute Club), Dave Chobot (The Stampeders), Jerry Cook (Canadian Blues Horn Player of the Year 2026)

A-list BC session players-

Justin Glibbery, Neville Bowman, Scott Gamble, Mike Schell, and Chris Manuel.

The vision of the Great Canadian Last Waltz is to support and include local music industry professionals wherever the show may land.

Expect timeless songs, rich musicianship, and the kind of performances that remind us why live music matters. This is a celebration of Canadian-made music you won’t want to miss.

Hub International Theatre, 9201 Corbould St., Chilliwack -Sunday, November 29 – 7:30 PM

TICKET info here