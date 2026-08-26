OPINION – Abbotsford Chamber Supports Proposed Changes to Enable Food Processing in the Agricultural Land Reserve

Abbotsford – As B.C. works to strengthen domestic production capacity and build a more resilient economy, the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce welcomes the Province’s proposal to expand food-processing opportunities in the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR).

These changes would help strengthen food security, support farmers, enhance supply chain resilience, and grow B.C.’s value-added agri-food sector. Together, these benefits can help attract investment, create local industrial jobs, and drive economic growth. The Abbotsford Chamber has long advocated for modernizing the ALR to promote food security and unlock the full potential of B.C.’s manufacturing and agri-food industries. Read our article to learn more.

Read the full letter: here.

The Abbotsford Chamber encourages members to send their own submission to the Ministry of Agriculture. Feedback is invited from interested parties until Sept. 18, 2026, by email to AF.Minister@gov.bc.ca

Ministry of Agriculture and Food Discussion Paper on encouraging food processing inside the Agricultural Land Reserve