Highway 1 Reopens to Limited Travel Through Fraser Canyon

Fraser Canyon – Drivers are advised Highway 1 has reopened to limited travel through the Fraser Canyon area, after being closed due to wildfires since July 7, 2026.

The highway will initially operate with single-lane-alternating traffic through a two-kilometre section extending from one kilometre south of the Alexandra Bridge to one kilometre north of the Alexandra Tunnel.

The traffic restrictions support ongoing BC Hydro pole-restoration work. The work includes the use of several large cranes operating in a challenging environment.

A pilot vehicle will escort traffic through the area. Travellers should expect delays of as long as 30 minutes. Between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily, periodic short-duration full closures may be necessary to help BC Hydro operations, including blasting and tree-falling activities that must bedone during daylight hours. The closures will be implemented as required and may result in additional delays of as much as 30 minutes.

Reduced speed limits will be in effect. Travellers are encouraged to plan for additional travel time as significant queues may occur.

No stopping will be permitted within the active work and wildfire-affected areas of the corridor. Recovery and repair operations remain underway and stopping could pose a safety risk to travellers and crews.

To support corridor safety, bicycle travel through the area is not recommended.

Drivers are reminded to obey all traffic-control personnel and signage in the area and exercise patience while crews manage traffic through the corridor.

Travellers should consider alternative routes, including Highway 5 and Highway 3, where appropriate.