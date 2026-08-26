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Chilliwack Woman’s Walk to Raise Awareness About Violence Against Women

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Chilliwack Woman’s Walk to Raise Awareness About Violence Against Women

Fraser Valley – 100KM is a long way to walk.

For a woman trying to rebuild her life after violence, the road can be much longer.

That is what 100KM FOR HER represents.

On September 19, Mandy Dhillon will walk 100KM from Chilliwack toward Vancouver to raise awareness and funds in support of SARA for Women Society and the work they do providing safety, support and resources for women experiencing violence.

On September 20, the final steps become ours to walk together.

Every donation matters. Every share matters. Every person willing to stand beside women matters.

DONATE: bit.ly/DONATE100KMFORHER

No woman should walk alone.

An FVN interview will be posted in the coming days.

2026 SARA Walk Mandy Dhillon September

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radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

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