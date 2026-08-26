AbbyPD Concludes Search for Missing 33-year-old Sonam Ramola – Vehicle and Body Found

Abbotsford – UPDATE AUGUST 26, 2026 – – Over the past several months, investigators continued their efforts to locate Sonam Ramola. Tragically, Sonam has recently been located deceased.

The Abbotsford Police Department can confirm that the circumstances surrounding her death are not considered suspicious.

On behalf of AbbyPD, we extend our sincere condolences to Sonam’s family, friends,and all those affected by this loss.

ORIGINAL STORY – DECEMBER 18, 2025 – AbbyPD are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Sonam Ramola. Sonam was last seen earlier Wednesday evening (December 17) near Tall Road and Riverside Street.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m. on December 17th, Sonam’s vehicle was located—a black 2020 Hyundai Elantra—parked beneath the Mission Bridge near Tall Road and Riverside Street. Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue was deployed to the area.

Sonam is described as approximately 5’3″ tall, with a medium build, black hair, and glasses. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a long, puffy green jacket.

AbbyPD are asking anyone who may have seen Sonam in the Matsqui Trail Regional Park area on December 17 between 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., or anyone with information that could assist in locating her, to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.



Sonam is described as:



Height: 5’3”

Build: Medium

Hair: Black

Wears glasses

Last seen wearing a long, puffy green jacket



If you have any information about Sonam’s whereabouts, please contact police immediately.

AbbyPD File 25-5417

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