Western Community College Celebrates Class of 2026 as More than 1,000 Gather in Surrey

Surrey – Western Community College (WCC) celebrated 600 graduates at its 2026 Convocation on August 21, with more than 1,000 overall in attendance which included friends, community leaders and dignitaries gathering at the Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey.

As a private post-secondary educational institution, Western Community College is focused on a fundamental principle: education drives economic development. By connecting industry and workforce needs directly to curriculum development, WCC prepares graduates with practical, relevant skills for the jobs and opportunities of today and tomorrow.

“Our responsibility is to ensure education remains relevant to the changing needs of industry and the economy,” said Gurpal Dhaliwal, President of Western Community College. “These 600 graduates leave WCC with more than a credential. They leave with the skills, knowledge and confidence to contribute immediately to their professions, their communities and British Columbia’s economy.”

Graduates represented programs across health care, hospitality, early childhood education, community support and other career-focused disciplines, reflecting the College’s commitment to aligning education with labour-market demand.

The ceremony welcomed Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke; Surrey Councillors Linda Annis and Mike Bose; Surrey School Trustee Garry Thind; MLAs Gary Begg, Bryan Tepper and Amna Shah; and Lieutenant Commander Michael Lu of the Department of National Defence.

“Education drives economic development, and that connection has never been more important,” said Anita Huberman, Board Chair of Western Community College. “Industry tells us where the workforce gaps and opportunities are, and post-secondary institutions must respond with relevant curriculum and skills development. These 600 graduates are entering the workforce prepared to contribute to B.C.’s economic growth and the communities in which they live and work.”

The Convocation also marked an important milestone for WCC with its first graduate from the Flight Instructor Rating program, reflecting the College’s continued expansion into areas of workforce demand.

Valedictorians Michelle Mathews, Bachelor of Hospitality Management, and Ximena Rodriguez, Early Childhood Education, addressed the graduating class, sharing messages of perseverance, opportunity and lifelong learning.

About Western Community College

Western Community College is a private post-secondary educational institution committed to connecting industry needs with curriculum development and workforce preparation. Through career-focused education, practical training and industry engagement, WCC prepares graduates with skills that respond to evolving labour-market needs.At Western Community College, the principle is clear: education drives economic development.