Evacuation Alerts Cancelled for North Bend and Canyon Alpine, Fishblue Lake Area, Boston Bar, Nahatlatch

Fraser Canyon – From FVRD – Emergency Management Organization:

The Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) announced the cancellation of Evacuation Alerts following a change in fire activity, effective August 25, 2026, at 3 p.m.

The following areas in Electoral Area A are no longer on Evacuation Alert:

• North Bend and Canyon Alpine

• Fishblue Lake area

• Nahatlatch and North Boothroyd area

• Boston Bar

• Scuzzy Creek south of Boston Bar

The Evacuation Alerts were originally issued on August 5, 2026.

The Brunswick Creek wildfire is still considered out of control however BC Wildfire advises the risk to life and property has sufficiently subsided and residents may return home if they choose to. Remnants of wildfire may still be present such as debris or puffs of smoke. To report a wildfire or irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire, please call 1 800 663-5555 or *5555 from a cell phone, as soon as possible.

Highway 1 from Boston Bar and the Alexandra Bridge remains closed. As conditions may change quickly, please check DriveBC for current road conditions.

First Nations affected by this cancellation of an Alert may also look to their government for direction.

The FVRD has a re-entry guide for residents with information on what they need to do before they return home and when they return home. Information such as cleaning refrigerators or freezers and how to dispose of spoiled content and what foods are safe to consume can be found in the guide. A print copy will be available for returning residents as they return to their community. A downloadable version is also available on the FVRD website at FVRD.ca/EOC.

Property owners with private wells are reminded that the wells require testing before consuming the water. Well operators should contact Fraser Health for advice.

Residents who are experiencing transportation challenges or other barriers to re-entry can contact the Emergency Operations Centre at 778-704-0400.

For more information on the remaining Evacuation Orders or Alert please visit fvrd.ca/EOC.