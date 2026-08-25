Chilliwack Artist Thorn Epp Gearing Up for First Major Vancouver Show

Chilliwack/Vancouver – “Thorn Epp is a Contemporary artist living in Chilliwack. They specialize in acrylic paintings, but work comfortably with a variety of resources, mediums and styles, including a selection of works highlighting mixed media and the use of recycled materials. They are the creator of the Brushstream painting method, an abstract approach which is also an accessibility technique. It works by building texture in a flowing process, with overlapping lines and layers. Further, Thorn professionally offers original paintings, custom commissions, and services in graphic design, concept art, and fine art. Thorn is a strong advocate for inclusion and accommodation. Thorn has worked closely with their local art community, contributing their work in shows and being featured in galleries such as the Chilliwack Museum and Archives, The Anonymous Art Show, and other fairs and events. They’ve also participated in other national and international art productions.”

Facebook info is here

Ms Epp is preparing for her first major show in Vancouver, and now comes the uncomfortable ask. Some funds for preparation. Just reaching out as you asked about a little more info on my show for the Gallery George. The fees are $350 for 12-14 feet of gallery wall space. This covers their curation and set up/take down process as well as going towards reception. So, great news! I just got accepted into my largest gallery show yet! While that’s super exciting, the fees are a little much for me to figure out. I am struggling to admit I need help with this, but that’s the reality I’m in currently. My next step is securing my position, which means I either need new sales, commissions or donations to help reach my goal. If you’re interested in helping me reach my dream, feel free to reach out! Would appreciate any help, no matter how small. It makes a huge difference for me

The Gallery George is at 140 W Hastings St, Vancouver. The Gallery George offers a unique way of connecting with the arts supporting local established and emerging artists.

You can shop her Work! Merchandise and prints available here! https://artbythorn.threadless.com

Thorn Epp