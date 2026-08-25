After ALC Said No – Abbotsford Council Reviewing Options to Utilize Lands at King and McKenzie Roads to Support a Future Sports and Recreation Park

Abbotsford – Following the Agricultural Land Commission’s (ALC) August 20, 2026, decision to deny the City’s application to utilize lands at King and McKenzie Roads to support a future sports and recreation park, Council has directed staff to review options and bring forward recommendations for next steps.



“Our community continues to experience significant growth, and with that growth comes an increasing need for recreation, sports, and park amenities,” said Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens. “While we are disappointed with the ALC’s decision, it does not change the City of Abbotsford’s commitment to investing in opportunities that support active, healthy communities. The need remains, and we will continue exploring options to help address it.”



The City submitted an exclusion application in April 2025 as part of its long-term vision to create additional recreation and sports facilities for residents and community sports groups. The proposal aimed to support Council’s broader community-building objectives, including the Sport Field and Sport Court Strategy, the Arena Services and Facilities Strategy, and the Aquatics Services and Facilities Strategy. Council identified the King Road property as a potential future site for sports and recreation amenities due to growing demand for recreational infrastructure across the community and proposed a land-swap with non-ALC properties along LeFeuvre Road to the ALC.



“Given the significant and growing need for additional sports, recreation, and park amenities in Abbotsford, Council has asked staff to carefully consider our options and bring back opportunities for Council to consider in the coming weeks,” said Siemens. “Council remains committed to planning for the long-term health, wellness, and quality of life of Abbotsford residents, and we will continue pursuing opportunities to meet the community’s recreation needs.”



Residents can learn more about the City’s recreation planning initiatives at LetsTalkAbbotsford.ca.

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