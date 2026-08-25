2026 Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale Returns – Money Raised Invested in Community Projects and Scholarships

Chilliwack – Started during the height of the pandemic, the Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale is back for one day only on Saturday August 29 from 10:00 am-4:00 pm.



President Jared Mumford said, “Every year since we began this Outdoor Sale it’s

become more and more popular. People are driving from throughout the Pacific

Northwest to come to this sale. But the thing that keeps this engine running is the

community support we receive all year. Community members from all over the

Fraser Valley donate items to our book sale, by dropping good quality items in

our orange bins outside the Rotary building on Wolfe Road. Then our volunteers

sort through all the donations, and keep the best for the upcoming book sales.”

Book Sale committee chair Dick Clegg added, “This book sale is hugely popular

not just in Chilliwack, but throughout the Lower Mainland and beyond. People

know that we carefully select only the best items for the sale, whether it is books,

record albums, CDs or DVDs. We want people to be able give the items as gifts if

needed.”



The club says they can use a few more community volunteers. Volunteers can

help out on the day of the sale and also help clean up at the end of the day.

Volunteers must be at least 14 years old, and able to lift up to 30 lbs. Email

rotaryclubofchilliwack@gmail.com to get more information or to volunteer.



The Chilliwack Rotary One-Day Outdoor Book Sale is Saturday August 29 from

10:00 am – 4:00 pm at the Rotary Service Building at 44870 Wolfe Road in

Chilliwack (at the west end of Townsend Park). Free parking is available on the

east side of the building.