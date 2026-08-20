UPDATE – Fatal Drowning at Cultus Lake – Second at Entrance Bay in Two Weeks

Cultus Lake – On August 20th, 2026, at approximately 1:12 p.m., Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a missing person last seen in the waters of Cultus Lake near Entrance Bay. The individual, an adult man, had been on an inflatable boat prior to going missing.

Officers responded immediately, along with other first responder agencies, and began searching the area where the man was last seen.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., the man was located in the water near Entrance Bay and retrieved by first responders. CPR was administered but sadly the man did not survive. The investigation has now been turned over to the BC Coroner Service.

Chilliwack RCMP would like to thank the Cultus Lake Fire Department and Chilliwack Search and Rescue for their expertise and assistance.

“This is a tragic incident that no one intends to happen when they spend a day enjoying the water.” says Cpl. Carmen Kiener, spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment. “Our condolences go out to the man’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

This is the second fatal drowning at Entrance Bay in two weeks.