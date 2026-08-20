UPDATE – Cultus Lake Waterpark – All Waterslides Operational – Hot Tubs Closed for the Season

Cultus Lake – On August 20, Cultus Lake Waterpark announced that all waterslides operational prior to the June incident have now returned to service with full approval for continued operation.

NOTE – Radical Rapids and all Hot tubs are closed.

The full statement from their website: In the weeks following the incident, Technical Safety BC conducted extensive investigations and identified several contributing factors. While Technical Safety BC’s investigative report has not yet been published, we have worked closely with authorities, engineers, and professionals to address the identified issues and demonstrate our compliance with code requirements. Improper grounding of the electrical system near the incident area, combined with other factors, created the conditions that allowed this incident to occur.

The work completed throughout the park has been extensive. This included exposing underground wire and reinforcing steel for inspection, verification of the grounding and bonding systems around pools and pool systems, replacing concrete where improvements were needed, and the testing of all pool and deck-mounted equipment, railings, and other conductive components. Additionally, all electrical systems and equipment have been thoroughly reviewed and approved. Due to the size and uniqueness of our park, this was a complex undertaking which required dozens of site inspections, meetings, engineering review, testing, and corrective work.

We sincerely appreciate the patience and support given by our employees and guests throughout this process, and we are committed to ensuring an incident like this does not happen again.

Our hot tubs will remain out of service for the remainder of the 2026 season and will undergo similar inspection, verification, testing, and any corrective work before returning to public use.