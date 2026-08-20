Mission SAR for Weekend Stave Lake Rescue

Mission (Mission Search & Rescue Society) – Last weekend, Mission Search and Rescue was tasked to assist a woman with a significant lower limb injury while out on Stave Lake.

The team was able to reach the subject via boat to provide first aid and prepare for extraction. The patient was carefully loaded onto the boat, shuttled to the Stave Lake Boat Launch, and transferred over to BCEHS.

Thank for to BCEHS for your continued support and professionalism. Mission SAR would also like to extend thanks to those using the boat launch that evening for their cooperation with providing an open lane for a smooth and timely transfer.

If helping the community in this way sounds like something you maybe be interested in, check out Mission Search & Rescue Society open house/recruiting info night Sept. 10.