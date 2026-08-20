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Canucks Broadcasts to be Heard on Radio in Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Vancouver

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Canucks Broadcasts to be Heard on Radio in Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Vancouver

Fraser Valley/Vancouver (with files from Postmedia) – Six weeks after the demise of Sportsnet 650, and what seemed to be the death of Vancouver Canucks radio, the Pheonix (pardon the obvious pun) has risen.

Sources have confirmed to Postmedia and FVN that Rogers owned KiSS Throwbacks will broadcast all Canucks games n radio.

After the demise of both Rogers AM’s 650 Sportsnet and News1130, there were concerns about the radio future of the team.

Rogers has two FM’s serving Vancouver and technically one in Abbotsford. Counry 107 in Abby and Jack FM and KiSS Throwbacks in Vancouver/Fraser Valley.

The games will be heard on KiSS Throwbacks. But NOTE that KiSS is still licensed as a Chilliwack station with “repeaters” in Abbotsford and Vancouver.

107.5 in Chilliwack

92.5 in Abbotsford

104.9 in Vancouver.

Brendan Batchelor and Randip Janda will remain on the play by play and colour commentary.

KiSS Throwbacks logo

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radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

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