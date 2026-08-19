IIO Investigating AbbyPD Conduct in Mouat Drive Arrest

Surret/Abbotsford – — The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is investigating an arrest that occurred in Abbotsford on August 12, 2026.

Preliminary information provided by the Abbotsford Police Department states that around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a report from a woman that a family member had forcibly entered her residence on Mouat Drive, armed himself with a weapon, and was threatening the occupants of the home.

Upon arrival, the first officer located the man on an upper balcony of the residence. During the arrest, an interaction occurred that resulted in the man sustaining a serious but non-life-threatening injury. Additional officers attended, and the man was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for medical assessment.

The IIO was notified of the incident and is now investigating.

There are two factors that the IIO considers at the beginning of each investigation:

If there has been an injury that meets the threshold of serious harm, as defined by the Police Act, or a death; and If there is a connection between the serious harm/death and police action or inaction.

If both conditions are met, the investigation will continue to examine all available evidence to determine what occurred. At the conclusion of the investigation, the chief civilian director will consider whether there are reasonable grounds to believe that an offence may have occurred.

The IIO asks any witnesses who have information regarding this matter to please contact the IIO Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.