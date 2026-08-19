Harrison’s Ed Wood To Try and Win Back the Mayor’s Chair in October

Harrison – In June 2024, Ed Wood resigned as Mayor of Harrison.

FVN then reported – Wood’s tenure has been rocky from the start will plenty of public infighting that spilled into social media. There has been infighting between the Mayor and Councilor John Allen with regards to other councilors, much of it played out on social media. Many accusations have been made that the Province did not support the Mayor as he tried to navigate his first term. The issues were wide raging from zoning to handling the East Sector trails and the wildfire potential should the worse case scenario take place. That would include any evacuation of the Village should wildfire engage the community.

The full June 2024 FVN story is here.

After a by-election, Fred Talen was elected Mayor.

Fast forward to August 2026 and in a statement to FVN, Ed Wood posted: Ed Wood for Mayor “Community First. Transparency Always.” My leadership philosophy remains grounded in public participation, public health and safety, smart development, environmental stewardship, and infrastructure resilience. I believe that true governance begins with listening — not just hearing concerns, but integrating community insight into every decision. “We build trust when we build together.” edwardwood@shaw.ca

Municipal Elections are October 17.