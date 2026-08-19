Eagle Eyes Return to Chilliwack – Celebrating The Eagles and Joe Walsh – Saturday October 17 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack (Mur-Man Productions) – The Eagles dominated soft rock throughout the 70’s with unforgettable hits like Take It Easy, Witchy Woman, Best Of My Love, One of These Nights, Lyin’ Eyes, Take It To The Limit, New Kid In Town. Hotel California, Life In The Fast Lane, Heartache Tonight, The Long Run, I Can’t Tell You Why… and more.

Beautiful and catchy melodies with amazing lead and harmony vocals have made the Eagles one of the most famous, respected and loved rock groups of all time, with broad appeal to all ages.

Eagle Eyes capture lead and harmony vocals with breath-taking precision that is nothing less than stunning. All vocals are live…. you won’t hear a single pre-recorded vocal track and no auto-tune. Eagle Eyes is the best Eagles tribute in North America, and has received standing ovations from audiences in Canada, and in several States in the USA, including Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Idaho and Alaska.

They coming back to Chilliwack.

HUB Theatre – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

$49.00 – All Seats

Early Bird: $44.00 – All Seats until August 28, 2026

Red Membership program discounts available.

October 17, 2026 – 7:30 PM

Ticket info here