Update on Temporary Emergency Shelter Proposal During Haven Rebuild in Mission

Mission – Mission Community Services Society (MCSS) is providing an update regarding the proposed temporary shelter location currently under consideration while the Haven Emergency Shelter is rebuilt following the devastating fire that displaced shelter guests on June 27th, 2026.



The temporary shelter is being proposed only because the Haven Emergency Shelter, which provides critical emergency housing and support services, is expected to remain out of operation for at least one year due to the extent of damage caused by the fire. Without a temporary location, many individuals currently relying on shelter services may have nowhere to go as the community enters the colder months.



MCSS’s role is to operate shelter and support programs on behalf of the community; however, the responsibility for funding, planning, and ensuring adequate shelter, housing, supportive housing, and related infrastructure ultimately rests with all levels of government.

Working alongside BC Housing, MCSS has explored numerous options throughout Mission. More than 15 potential locations have been approached or reviewed. Many sites were unavailable, unsuitable, generated no response from property owners, or were only available for purchase rather than lease.