OPINION – Outgoing Abbotsford Councilor David Loewen Reflects on the Job and What It Entails

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Councilor Dave Loewen is retiring after over 20 years of service to Abbotsford City Council. He will not run in the October 17 Municipal Election.

He sent an op/ed to FVN on his thoughts about the job. Is it a job? Is it service? What are the responsibilities? I’m calling an end to this chapter in my life, after 21 years. It’s time to give this opportunity to serve the community to others.

Public Office Is Service, Not a Job

A recent editorial I read argued that public office “must be viewed as a job” because of the workload and the importance of the decisions involved. I respectfully disagree.

Public office certainly involves work, and its decisions can be far-reaching. Serving in public office also requires commitment, preparation, and sound judgment. Agenda packages can be lengthy, meetings frequent, and the responsibility significant. But none of those things makes the role a job.

Many members of our community volunteer on boards and committees that demand substantial preparation, careful deliberation, and responsible governance. Some serve as chairs or directors while balancing careers and family commitments. The principles of good governance apply equally in those settings.

The longer I have served on Council, the more I have come to regard the role not as a job or career, but as public service. While councillors are compensated for their time, the motivation should be something more than employment. They are entrusted by their neighbours to exercise sound judgment and act in the community’s best interests.

Integrity, professionalism, accountability, and diligence are essential. But those qualities define good public service, not merely a job. Communities are best served when those seeking public office do so because they want to serve—not because they are looking for employment.

Workload does not determine the nature of public office. Purpose does. That distinction is an important filter when discerning whom to support.