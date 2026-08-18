Mission RCMP: Teens Ticketed for Reckless E-Scooter Use (VIDEO)

Mission – Recently, an officer with Mission RCMP’s Traffic Services unit was monitoring traffic on Cedar Street near a playground zone, when two road users caught his eye. A 15-year-old male was riding an electric limited-speed motorcycle, followed by a 16-year-old male riding an e-scooter – both of these devices are prohibited on streets and sidewalks in Mission. Both teens were riding in one of the vehicle traffic lanes, northbound on Cedar Street, and both were travelling above the posted speed limit. Both also fled after the officer tried to pull them over.

2026 Mission RCMP: Teens Ticketed for Reckless E-Scooter Use