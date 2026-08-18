Incumbent Harrison Mayor Fred Talen to Run for October Re-Election

Harrison – Incumbent Harrison Mayor Fred Talen to run for October 17 Re-Election.

After two plus decades working for the GNWT (Government of the Northwest Territories) in Indigenous Rights negotiations, Fred retired from the GNWT in July 2021.

Fred was under contract with the GNWT acting as a Chief Negotiator, mentor, and advisor from July 2022 to September 2024. Fred offers consulting services in relation to Aboriginal rights negotiations involving, land, resources and self-government.

In August 2024 Fred campaigned to become Mayor of Harrison Hot Springs. Fred was elected Mayor on September 21, 2024.

Fred is certified in conflict resolution by the Justice Institute of BC.

Council Committees:

Age-Friendly Committee

External Agency Appointments:

Agassiz-Harrison Community Services

Harrison-Agassiz Chamber of Commerce

Lets’emot Community to Community Forum

Email: ftalen@harrisonhotsprings.ca