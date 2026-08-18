Harrison Councilor Michie Vidal Will Seek Re-Election

Harrison – With the October 17 Municipal elections on the horizon, a Harrison veteran will be in the running.

From Michie Vidal’s Media release:

Hello Friends, Neighbors and Residents. I’m Michie Vidal and over the past eight years, it has been a privilege to serve the resident and business communities of Harrison Hot Springs as your Councillor.

Together, we’ve made important progress while keeping our focus on responsible governance, fiscal accountability, and building a stronger future for our community. I have been proud to support initiatives that enhance public safety, improve emergency preparedness, strengthen our critical infrastructure, investment in our parks and public spaces, strengthen transparency, and protect the unique character that makes Harrison Hot Springs such a special place to call home.

I believe leadership is about listening, treating everyone with respect, and making decisions based on facts and what’s best for our community as a whole. Whether working with residents, local organizations, businesses, neighbouring communities, or other levels of government, I have always been committed to collaboration and positive results.

Before serving on Council, I spent my career as a 911 Communications Officer in the fire service. That experience taught me the importance of calm leadership, sound judgment, and putting people first—values I continue to bring to Council every day.

In addition to serving our Village, I am honored to also serve as President of the Lower Mainland Local Government Association, where I work alongside local government leaders from across British Columbia advocating for strong, resilient communities.

As I seek re-election, I remain committed to experienced, transparent, and respectful leadership that protects the unique character of Harrison Hot Springs while planning responsibly for our future.

Thank you for your trust, your encouragement, and the opportunity to serve. I would be honoured to earn your support once again.

Please contact me anytime through my email: michievidal@gmail.com

I would love to chat with you with any questions and concerns as I welcome and value your input. Please stay tuned for further announcements in the weeks ahead.

Leadership. Experience. Commitment to Our Community.