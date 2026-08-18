Harrison Councilor and Long Time Mayor – Leo Facio, Will Run Again (for Council) in October’s Municipal Electrion

Harrison – Similar to Kent Mayor Sylvia Pranger (who will not run again in October) Harrison’s Leo Facio has been a mainstay in BC Politics.

Facio will take another run at the public vote come October 17.

From his August 18 social media post:

Dear Harrison residents as we approach the Municipal election, I have decided to run again for Re- election.

If Re-elected i would look forward to working as a team player with Mayor and council, I have learned a great deal over the years what matters most to our community. I have had the privilege of working alongside many dedicated council’s over the years what matters most to our community, we shared a common commitment respecting differing perspectives and valuing our residents.

My many years as a councilor and Mayor has given me the experience and communication skills to help council in there designs for the community and maintaining strong representation.

A few things to bring to the table. Maintaining fiscal responsibility, building a strong economy, maintaining affordable taxes, focusing on improving services for families and seniors to the community and not relying on out of village services.

In conversations with the owner and General manager of the Resort, I suggested that the Public pool now Harrison Mineral Pool front widow overlooking the lake be removed and open that area in the warmer months with a deck which is now happening.

I will be also recommending free use to Harrison residents during the winter and spring months.

During the past two years we have accomplished many projects in the community and would love to continue to bring more to our community and your input as we go forward.

I hope to earn your support on the Advance Poll October 7th and the main voting day 17th October.

Experienced, Dedicated, Viable, Gets things done.