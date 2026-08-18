From the Yarrow Farm – Brent Bowker Announces Candidacy for Chilliwack City Council

Yarrow/Chilliwack — Brent Bowker, a resident of Yarrow and energy sector professional, has officially announced his candidacy for Chilliwack City Council. With 16 years of project management, technology, and sales leadership experience across North America, Bowker aims to bring steady fiscal oversight and a collaborative approach to local government.

Election Day is October 17.

“Chilliwack is a vibrant, fast-growing community, and we face critical choices about how we manage our future,” said Bowker. “I am running to ensure our city remains safe, accessible, and full of opportunity for families and young people growing up here. I look forward to listening to residents across every neighbourhood and working together on Chilliwack’s next chapter.”

Bowker currently serves on the City’s Transportation Advisory Committee, acts as Vice President of the Chilliwack Tennis Society, and volunteers with local community organizations.

Key campaign priorities include:

Fiscal Responsibility : Maintain Chilliwack’s disciplined pay-as-you-go approach to capital projects to live within municipal means while keeping property taxes competitive.

: Maintain Chilliwack’s disciplined pay-as-you-go approach to capital projects to live within municipal means while keeping property taxes competitive. Safe & Connected Transportation : Continue planned investments in intersection upgrades, road safety designs, and active transportation infrastructure to protect all road users.

: Continue planned investments in intersection upgrades, road safety designs, and active transportation infrastructure to protect all road users. Empowering Community Recreation: Partner directly with non-profit sports and recreation groups to expand active living opportunities and maximize outcomes for residents.

About Brent Bowker

Brent Bowker is an energy sector tech professional, community volunteer, and Yarrow resident. He brings extensive private sector experience helping electric utilities and real estate firms operate efficiently, combined with local service on civic advisory committees.

Phone: 604-230-9507

Email: brent@votebowker.ca

Website: votebowker.ca

Facebook: facebook.com/VoteBowker

Instagram: instagram.com/bowkerinchilliwack/

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/brentbowker/