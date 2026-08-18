Encore! ENCORE!  Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic is returning to Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Friday September 4 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Showtime Autralia has brought a number of great tribute acts through Chilliwack over the years. Recenbtly, tribute to Michael Jackson, Tina Turner and Prince.

Queen – Its a Kinda Magic has been here in 2023 and 2024.

They return Friday September 4 to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. Starring Warren Vernon-Driscoll reprising his role as ‘Freddie Mercury’, performing vocals, piano and guitar all live on stage and in original key, alongside an international band.

From Showtime Australia: QUEEN: IT’S A KINDA MAGIC ANNOUNCES RETURN TO CANADA

Internationally acclaimed live concert production Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic has announced a major return to Canada with a 27-show national tour running from 21 August to 10 October 2026, marking the fifth Canadian tour in five years.

The sustained demand underscores the show’s exceptional popularity across the country, with repeat engagements cementing its status as one of the most successful touring Queen tribute experiences worldwide.

Producer and Director Johnny Van Grinsven said the constant demand for the show to return to Canada reflects a uniquely strong connection with Canadian audiences: “To be returning for a fifth time in five years is an extraordinary milestone. Canadian audiences have embraced the show with incredible enthusiasm.”

This year’s tour announcement comes in the wake of renewed global attention on Queen’s legendary catalogue, following the recent 50th anniversary of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ widely regarded as the band’s magnum opus and one of the most influential songs in modern music history. The milestone has reignited appreciation for Queen’s groundbreaking artistry, theatrical innovation and enduring cultural impact.

Frontman Warren Vernon-Driscoll considers himself “incredibly honoured” to have the opportunity to perform such a lauded song and says his ability to do it live on stage, in its original key, night after night, is the result of countless hours of rehearsals and a fitness regime focused on stamina.

“It’s one of the biggest and most iconic songs ever written. As a singer and musician, this is the kind of music most people only dream about performing, and I get to do it all over the world, it’s truly a dream come true,” says Vernon-Driscoll, a classically trained performer who cut his musical teeth at the prestigious Drakensberg Boys Choir School in Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa, where he grew up.

Promoters say this year audiences can expect the same high-energy, faithful recreation of Queen’s iconic 1986 World Tour concert, plus additional songs from the bands extensive catalogue and expanded production design, further bringing stadium-scale energy to theatres nationwide.

Tickets and information are available now on the venues’ websites or by visiting queenitsakindamagic.com.

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