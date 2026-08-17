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Saturday Shooting In Abbotsford

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Saturday Shooting In Abbotsford

Abbotsford – On Saturday August 16 (1AM), AbbyPD Officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Enderby Street where a home was shot at.

No injuries were reported, and investigators are working to determine the circumstances and motive surrounding the incident.

It is unclear at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area of McMillan Road and the surrounding neighbourhoods between 12:00 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on August 16th who may have witnessed suspicious activity, or has dashcam footage that could assist the investigation, to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

Abbotsford Police File: 2026-3484

2026 AbbyPD Officer in Vest – August

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Saturday Shooting In Abbotsford

Abbotsford – On Saturday August 16 (1AM), AbbyPD Officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Enderby Street where a home was shot