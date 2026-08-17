Former MLA Bob D’Eith to Run for Maple Ridge Council in October

Maple Ridge (Campaign Social Media) – He is no stranger to politics.

Over the weekend, Bob D’Eith announced that he will run for Maple Ridge Council. Municipal Elections are October 17.

His resume includes: Senior Advisor to Bluestone Government Relations. Lawyer at Coal Harbour Law. Consultant at Soundplan Consulting. Former MLA and Parliamentary Secretary for Arts and Film. Speaker, Author and Musician.

He was elected to the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia representing the electoral district of Maple Ridge-Mission as a member of the British Columbia New Democratic Party. He defeated two-term Liberal Party incumbent Marc Dalton during the 2017 provincial election, and served until his defeat in 2024.

Bob was a member of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia representing Maple Ridge – Mission from 2017-2024 serving as Parliamentary Secretary for Arts and Film. He served as the Chair of the Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services, and sat on Treasury Board (cabinet committee) and the Legislative Review Committee (cabinet committee)​​

Bob D’Eith has worked in the music industry for 30 years as a lawyer, musician, author and consultant. He was appointed King’s Counsel in 2021.

Bob was the CEO of Music BC, the trade organization for the BC music industry for 14 years. He was the co-creator of the award winning PEAK Performance Project. Bob was also the executive chair of the 2009 Vancouver JUNO Awards Host Committee.

Bob is the author of A Career in Music: 10 Steps to Success (text book) and The Displaced (novel). As a musician, Bob started his career in Rymes with Orange and is celebrating 25 years with the group Mythos. Bob has been nominated for two JUNO Awards.

He is running for the party – A Better Maple Ridge

bob.deith@gmail.com