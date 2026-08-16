Traffic-Pattern Changes for Highway 1 at Mount Lehman Road

Abbotsford – Drivers are advised to expect overnight traffic-pattern changes when travelling Highway 1 eastbound at Mount Lehman Road, starting as early as Monday, Aug. 17, 2026.

As work progresses to widen Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley, this detour is necessary to allow crews to install girders for the expanded Mount Lehman structure, a key component of the Fraser Valley Highway 1 corridor improvement.

During the detour, eastbound traffic will cross over to flow in both directions in the westbound lanes (one lane in each direction). The southbound off-ramp at Mount Lehman Road will remain open, while northbound Mount Lehman Road and eastbound Fraser Highway traffic will have detours available. On-ramp access is unaffected.

The detour will be in place on multiple nights from Aug. 17-29, from 9 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Drivers are reminded to use caution, obey signage and watch for roadside workers. Allow additional travel time through the area when diversions are underway.

Traffic and construction updates will be available here: www.DriveBC.ca