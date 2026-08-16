DriveSmartBC – Should British Columbians Have a Chance to Review the Draft Road Safety Strategy?

The Province of British Columbia is developing a new road safety strategy that is expected to guide road safety work through 2030. The strategy is scheduled for publication in late 2026.

The Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) has shared information about the engagement process, including a presentation outlining the proposed direction for the B.C. Road Safety Strategy. UBCM says local government representatives were invited to participate in virtual engagement sessions and that written feedback may be submitted until August 31, 2026.

You can review the presentation here:

B.C. Road Safety Strategy Presentation Deck (PDF)

The engagement is important. Local governments have an important role in road safety, and people who work in the field have valuable knowledge and experience to contribute.

But what opportunity does the ordinary road user have to contribute?

Drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists use B.C.’s roads every day. They see dangerous intersections, confusing road designs, recurring near misses, speeding, inadequate infrastructure and other problems firsthand. Their experiences can identify issues that may not be apparent from statistics or technical reports.

I have asked the provincial government whether there is a way for members of the public to provide input directly into the development of the new road safety strategy. After four requests for clarification over the past week, I have not received an answer.

That does not mean that no opportunity exists. It does mean that, at the time of publication, I have been unable to identify a public submission process or obtain confirmation from the government about how individual road users can participate.

Why Does Public Input Matter?

Road safety is often discussed in terms of statistics, collision records and measurable outcomes. Those are important tools, but they do not tell the entire story.

A person who regularly walks across a particular intersection may notice conflicts with turning vehicles that do not result in reported collisions. A driver may encounter a confusing road layout every day. A cyclist may know of a location where the available infrastructure repeatedly creates conflicts with motor traffic. A motorcyclist may recognize a road-surface problem that presents a particular hazard to two-wheeled vehicles.

These observations do not replace professional analysis or reliable data. They can, however, help identify problems that deserve further investigation.

Meaningful public participation does not require every suggestion to become government policy. It simply provides another source of information for those developing the strategy and deciding which problems deserve attention.

Contact Your MLA

Until there is a clear answer about how individual members of the public can participate directly, one practical way to make your concerns known is to contact your MLA.

Members of the Legislative Assembly represent the communities where we live. They are in a position to raise local concerns with the provincial government and advocate for improvements where they are needed.

You may wish to contact your MLA about issues such as:

dangerous intersections or road designs;

speeding and unsafe driving behaviour;

the need for better protection of vulnerable road users;

road maintenance and infrastructure concerns;

enforcement and education priorities; and

other road safety problems that you believe should be addressed in the strategy.

A short, respectful message describing what you have observed and why it matters can help elected representatives understand the issues facing road users in British Columbia.

Road Safety Requires Everyone’s Participation

Improving road safety is not just the responsibility of government, police or road engineers. It requires cooperation among governments, professionals, organizations and the people who use the transportation system.

The Province is now developing a strategy that will influence road safety priorities through 2030. That makes this an important time to ask whose experiences and observations are being considered and how ordinary British Columbians can contribute.

I will update this article if the Province provides an answer about how members of the public can participate directly in the development of the B.C. Road Safety Strategy 2030.

Story URL: https://www.drivesmartbc.ca/government/should-british-columbians-have-chance-review-draft-road-safety-strategy

Presentation Deck Link: https://www.ubcm.ca/sites/default/files/2026-07/BCRSS%20Presentation%20Deck.pdf

-- Tim Schewe Road Safety Advocate DriveSmartBC.ca