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Chilliwack RCMP Asking for Info re: Person Struck by a Train at Yale Road Overpass

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Chilliwack RCMP Asking for Info re: Person Struck by a Train at Yale Road Overpass

CHilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP are investigating a train collision involving a pedestrian where one man has died.

On Friday evening, August 14, 2026 at approximately 9:45 p.m., Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a person being struck by a train in Chilliwack.

Officers attended and located a man underneath the Yale Road overpass. Emergency Health Services attended and confirmed that the man was deceased.

Anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.

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