Wildfire UPDATE – Highway 97 Opens with Limited Hours – No Stopping

Okanagan – Drivers are advised of a limited opening of Highway 97 through Summerland in the Central Okanagan.

The highway was closed due to the Bald Range wildfire.

Traffic is permitted from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and vehicles are not allowed to stop at any time. Exits and side roads from the highway are not open to vehicle traffic.

Speed restrictions will be in place due to workers on or near the roadway. This is an active wildfire area, and conditions are subject to change with little to no warning.

Drivers are reminded to follow all traffic-control instructions and avoid arriving ahead of opening time to allow for crews to better manage highway flow.

Overnight detour routes outside of opening hours for passenger vehicles and essential travel remain open through Okanagan Falls at the 201 Forest Service Road to Highway 33 between Penticton and Kelowna.

Detour for commercial vehicles and those unfamiliar with travel on forest service roads is via Highway 33.

Travellers are advised to:

plan, drive safely and help to keep traffic moving

expect additional congestion and delays

allow for extra travel time

ensure the vehicle has a full tank of fuel before departing

carry plenty of drinking water, snacks and food

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: https://DriveBC.ca