AUGUST 13 UPDATE – Chilliwack RCMP Search for Vancouver Man – Possibly in Valley – Tatem Moon

Chilliwack – AUGUST 13 UPDATE – Chilliwack RCMP is continuing to seek the public’s assistance in locating missing Vancouver resident Taetm Moon, who was last seen on May 27, 2026. Despite extensive follow-up on numerous leads, he remains missing.

Investigators have received information indicating that Taetm Moon was at a store in Surrey in the 10500 block of King George Blvd on the evening of May 27, 2026. Police have also learned that he is known to frequent backcountry and wilderness areas in Pemberton and the North Shore. As a result, investigators are asking hikers, campers, climbers, outdoor recreation enthusiasts, and residents in the Squamish area to be on the lookout for him.

Police remain concerned for Taetm Moon’s health and well-being. Family and friends report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for such a prolonged period.

“We are asking anyone who may have seen Taetm, particularly in Surrey, Pemberton, or surrounding backcountry areas, to contact police.” Says Cpl. Carmen Kiener of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment, “Even information that may appear insignificant could help investigators determine his whereabouts.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Taetm Moon is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and reference file # 2026-23744. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

June 11 ORIGINAL STORY – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vancouver resident.

Tatem Moon was last seen on May 26, 2026.

Description of Tatem Moon:

indigenous male;

28 years;

5 ft 11 in (180 cm);

181 lbs (82 kg);

black hair;

brown eyes;

goatee.

Since Tatem Moon’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Tatem remains missing.

Police are very concerned for Tatem’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.