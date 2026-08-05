Chilliwack Chiefs Acquire Goaltender Noah Tegelaar From Brooks

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs have acquired the playing rights to goaltender Noah Tegelaar from the Brooks Bandits in exchange for the playing rights to Koby Francis and future considerations.

“Noah is a veteran goalie who has consistently performed at a high level throughout his junior career,” said Head Coach & GM Brian Maloney. “He has the size, experience, and presence of a pro, and we’re excited to welcome him to Chilliwack.”

The Chilliwack Chiefs would also like to thank Koby Francis for his dedication to the organization and wish him all the best.