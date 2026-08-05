Chilliwack Business Owner Steve Czeck – Announces Candidacy for City Council

Chilliwack (Steve Czeck, Social Media) – Steve Czeck – A lifelong Chilliwack resident, local

business owner, and community leader has announced his candidacy for Chilliwack City Council in this fall’s municipal election.



After more than 55 years in Chilliwack, the candidate says the decision to run is rooted in a

desire to give back to the community that has played such an important role in his family’s life.



“Chilliwack has given so much to my family over the years,” he said. “I have had the privilege of growing up here, raising my family here, and building a business here. I believe now is the time to contribute more directly to shaping our city’s future.”



A resident since childhood & CEO of Empyrion Technologies Inc, he attended local schools and has witnessed Chilliwack’s growth firsthand. Professionally, he brings 37 years of experience in the Information Technology industry, where analytical thinking, problem-solving, and responsible decision-making have been central to his career.



For more than 20 years, he has worked closely with small and medium-sized businesses

throughout the Fraser Valley, gaining a strong understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing local entrepreneurs. He also brings an appreciation for Chilliwack’s agricultural heritage through family ties that date back to the late 1930s.



His community leadership includes service on several boards, including seven years with Mutual Fire Insurance of British Columbia, two years with the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce, and 12 years on the board of City Life Church. If elected, his priorities will include fair and balanced decision-making, fiscal responsibility, and supporting strong families and communities. He believes Council decisions should be transparent, sustainable, and focused on the long-term well-being of residents. “I am committed to listening, learning, and working collaboratively to help ensure Chilliwack remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” he said. “I would be honored to earn the support of Chilliwack residents.”



Contact:

Steve Czeck – Candidate

James Layzell – Financial Agent

Email: Vote@steveczeck.ca

Website: steveczeck.ca

Steve Czeck, Social Media