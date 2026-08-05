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Chilliwack Apartment Fire – Spadina Avenue

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Chilliwack Apartment Fire – Spadina Avenue

Chilliwack (with files from Chilliwack Scanner) – Around 7:30 PM Wednesday August 5, Chilliwack Fire was paged out and are responding to a apartment fire, on Spadina Avenue off Mary Street. This is the back of the building (Applewood Court) facing the Rexall Drug Store.

The plume could be seen (and smelled) from the balcony of FVN – Victoria and Nowell.

More to come.

If you have pictures and video please send to fvn@shaw.ca

https://www.facebook.com/groups/chilliwackscanner VIDEO from Laura-lee Fried to FVN

2026 CHWK Fire Aug 5 Facebook – Chilliwack Scanner – Jarmo Muikku
2026 Chilliwack Scanner Facebook – Meagan Holcomb-Hildebrandt Aug 5
2026 CHWK Fire Plume from FVN Balcony – Aug 5

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radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

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